The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed by the Attorney General against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, regarding the controversial ‘Krrish’ project, be called for a pre-trial conference on December 18.

When the case was called today, MP Namal Rajapaksa appeared before the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

After reviewing the case, the Magistrate also directed that steps be taken to summon the original case report from the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Attorney General has filed the case alleging that MP Namal Rajapaksa committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’, under the pretext of promoting rugby in Sri Lanka.