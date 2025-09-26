New vehicle number plates with advanced features to be issued by Nov 15  Transport Minister

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake has stated that new vehicle number plates with advanced security features and modern technology will be issued by November 15.

Minister Ratnayake highlighted in Parliament today (26) that a significant number of vehicles in the market are currently operating without number plates.

He further noted that the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has not progressed for about 10 years due to the corruption and negligence in the political actions.

The Minister further stated that a new driving license will be introduced and that temporary measures will be implemented next week to address the issue of vehicles without number plates.