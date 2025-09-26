Over 700 suspects arrested in special island-wide police operations

The Sri Lanka Police reported that a total of 717 suspects were arrested yesterday (25), during ongoing crime and drug prevention operations conducted across the country.

Authorities stated that efforts to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities will continue islandwide.

Special operations have been implemented at all regional police stations at the divisional level, said police.

According to the report for September 25:

• Total number of people subjected to inspection: 27,932

• Number of people arrested on suspicion: 717

• Number of people directly identified in connection with crimes: 28

• Number of people arrested on warrants: 246

• Number of people arrested on open warrants: 166

• Drunk drivers arrested: 32

• Arrested for reckless driving: 23

• Other traffic offenses recorded: 3,747