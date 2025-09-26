President Anura Kumara departs for official visit to Japan
File Photo.

President Anura Kumara departs for official visit to Japan

September 26, 2025   12:36 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following the successful conclusion of his visit to the United States to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has departed for Japan.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), he left John F. Kennedy International Airport last night (September 25).

At the invitation of the Japanese government, President Dissanayake is set to undertake an official visit to Japan from September 27 to 30.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will have an audience with His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and he will hold a summit meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

President Dissanayake will address a Business Forum attended by high-level representatives of key Japanese businesses and investors in Tokyo focused on emerging economic opportunities in Sri Lanka. 

President Dissanayake will also attend “EXPO 2025 Osaka” as a Guest of the Government of Japan on the occasion of Sri Lanka Day at the Expo 2025. The event aims to highlight Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage and economic potential before an international audience, the statement said.

According to the statement, the President will also address members of the Sri Lankan expatriate community residing in Japan. 

President Dissanayake will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior Government officials.

The visit to Japan will further consolidate and deepen the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)