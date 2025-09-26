Manusha Nanayakkara files anticipatory bail application

Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara has filed an anticipatory bail application before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking release on anticipatory bail following possible arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Meanwhile, when the application was taken up for consideration, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued notice on the Director General of the Bribery Commission to appear in court on October 2 to make submissions.