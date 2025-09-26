Police obtain 90-day detention order on Sampath Manamperi

Police obtain 90-day detention order on Sampath Manamperi

September 26, 2025   03:00 pm

The Western Province North Crimes Division has informed the Walasmulla Magistrate that Acting Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera has issued a 90-day detention order to further question Sampath Manamperi, said Ada Derana reporter.

Manamperi, who was initially detained for interrogation by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), was remanded in custody by the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 23.

He remains in custody in connection with concealing two containers of chemicals, allegedly intended for the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), on his property in the Middeniya area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)