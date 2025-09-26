Police obtain 90-day detention order on Sampath Manamperi

The Western Province North Crimes Division has informed the Walasmulla Magistrate that Acting Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera has issued a 90-day detention order to further question Sampath Manamperi, said Ada Derana reporter.

Manamperi, who was initially detained for interrogation by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), was remanded in custody by the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court on September 23.

He remains in custody in connection with concealing two containers of chemicals, allegedly intended for the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), on his property in the Middeniya area.