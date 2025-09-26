CEA transactions to be processed via GovPay from today

The Ministry of Environment has announced that all payment transactions of the Central Environmental Authority’s (CEA) will be facilitated through the digital payment platform ‘GovPay’ with effect from today (26).

In a statement, the Ministry noted that CEA clients will now be able to carry out all payment-related transactions through ‘GovPay,’ enabling more efficient and transparent services.

In line with the government’s digital governance policy, many state institutions are currently performing their duties using the modern technology and accordingly, the ‘GovPay’ payment facility has been introduced earlier this year as part of efforts to digitize government transactions.

At present, 137 government institutions are linked to the platform. With today’s addition, the CEA becomes the 138th state institution to integrate the ‘GovPay’ platform into its payment system.