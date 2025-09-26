Update on Na Uyana Monastery cable car tragedy: Full list of victims released

The bodies of the Indian and Romanian Buddhist monks who lost their lives in the tragic cable car accident at the Na Uyana Monastery (Nā Uyana Āranya Senāsanaya) in Pansiyagama, Melsiripura, will be repatriated to their respective countries at the request of their families, in coordination with the High Commissioner’s Office.

The remains of the other monks will be placed at Na Uyana Monastery from 10:00 a.m. on September 26 for final respects. The funeral rites are scheduled to take place on September 27, at 4:00 p.m. at the Pansiyagama Cemetery.

The accident occurred on September 24, 2025, at approximately 9:10 p.m., when 13 monks were traveling from the lower area of Na Uyana Monastery to their dwellings in the Medakanda area. They were using a cable cart that had been in service for around 22 years and was typically used to transport alms and other supplies.

This group of monks, having properly taken leave from their teacher monks and returning to their dwellings, was approaching the hilltop by this cable cart when, due to a malfunction, the cart rapidly descended and crashed into the forest area below, causing the tragic accident.

Of the 13 monks on board, 7 were killed in the accident.

The venerable members of the Maha Sangha who passed away are listed below:

1. Malwanegama Samiddhi Thero - Age 47

2. Nawalapitiye Uttarananda Thero - Age 27

3. Nugegoda Vipassi Thero - Age 37

4. Indian Dhammagavesi Thero - Age 31

5. Udawalave Santasumana Thero - Age 59

6. Romanian Dhammaransi Thero - Age 48

7. Russian Dhammarakkita Thero - Age 48

Two monks are currently in critical condition at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Kurunegala National Hospital, while four others are receiving treatment in various wards.

The venerable members of the Maha Sangha receiving treatment:

1. Aniwatte Saranankara Thero - Age 34

2. Galnawe Pannadipa Thero - Age 36

3. Rajagiriye Lokahita Thero - Age 39

4. Pokunuwita Pawarasamahita Thero - Age 26

5. Unapane Chandasiri Thero - Age 35

6. Pannipitiye Indobhasa Thero