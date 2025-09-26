12 injured in collision involving lorry, van and three-wheeler

Twelve people were injured following a traffic collision involving a lorry, a van and a three-wheeler collided in the Wewita area on the Bandaragama-Kalutara road.

Bandaragama Police said that ten members of a traditional dancing group and a mother and daughter from the same family are among the injured.

A spokesperson for the Bandaragama District Hospital said that seven of the injured are receiving treatment at the Bandaragama District Hospital and five have been referred to the Panadura Base Hospital for further treatment.

The incident had occurred when the lorry was approaching Bandaragama from Moranthuduwa, and a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction crossed the road and hit the lorry, causing it to overturn. The lorry driver had applied the brakes and the van arriving from behind had rear-ended the lorry, causing the accident.

Police also stated that the lorry driver had been attacked by residents of the area following the accident.

The accident occurred while the group travelling in the van was travelling from Pothupitiya, Waskaduwa to Chilaw to participate in a Perahera.

Police investigations have revealed that the mother and daughter travelling in the three-wheeler were returning home after attending a clinic at the Colombo National Hospital when the accident occurred.

The accident had also caused heavy traffic congestion on the Bandaragama-Kalutara road.