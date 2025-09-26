58-year-old shot dead in Tissamaharama

58-year-old shot dead in Tissamaharama

September 26, 2025   09:22 pm

A 58-year-old individual has died following a shooting incident reported in the Sandungama area in Tissamaharama this evening (26).

The incident occurred in the Muthiyammana area at around 5.00 p.m. when the victim was shot with a home-made ‘Galkatas’ type firearm which uses 12-bore ammunition, police said.

According to reports, the assailant arrived on a motorcycle, carried out the shooting, and fled the scene. 

Police further stated that the suspect is believed to be a resident of the same area.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the shooting may have stemmed from a personal dispute, reportedly linked to a relationship between the suspect and the wife of the deceased’s son.

Tissamaharama Police have launched further investigations to apprehend the suspect.

