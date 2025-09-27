Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

September 27, 2025   07:14 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Southern provinces, and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm is likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces, and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Light showers may occur in the North-central Province, and in Matale, Mannar, and Jaffna districts, the Department said.

Strong winds of about 40–50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in Central, Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces, as well as in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by strong winds.

