Bribery Commission to file indictments against Rajitha Senaratne

The Bribery Commission informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that indictments will be filed before the High Court against former Fisheries Minister Rajitha Senaratne and two others, over allegations that the government incurred a loss of more than Rs. 26 million by awarding the sand mining project at the Kirinda Fishery Harbour to a Korean company in violation of legal procedures.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama yesterday (26), said Ada Derana reporter.

Bribery Commission officials informed the court that indictments would be filed before the High Court following the completion of investigations into the incident.

Former Fisheries Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former Chairman of the Ceylon Fishery Harbour Corporation, Upali Liyanage, have been named as defendants in the case. Both have been released on bail.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on January 30.