170 police officers file FR petitions over ASP promotions

September 27, 2025   08:40 am

Three Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court by 170 Chief Inspectors and Inspectors of Police, challenging the promotion of 45 officers to the post of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) based on a recent limited competitive examination.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), the promoted ASPs, and members of the National Police Commission (NPC) have been named as respondents in the petitions, which were filed by Attorney-at-Law Manjula Balasooriya, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petitioners claim that 45 Inspectors of Police were promoted on September 25 to the post of ASP based on the results of the limited competitive examination. 

They allege that a question paper of the examination had been leaked, while the results were released after an unusual delay, which they argue was deliberate.

The petitions further state that, unlike in the past where promotions to the ASP post were largely based on seniority, this round of promotions was decided solely on academic performance, disregarding professional qualifications. 

The petitioners also allege that several irregularities took place during the conduct of the examination, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the petitioners seek a declaration from the Supreme Court that their fundamental rights have been violated and an order to annul the results of the examination.

