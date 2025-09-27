Van carrying pilgrims crashes into tree near Sorabora Wewa; 11 injured

An accident occurred when a van carrying a group of pilgrims veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the 1st Milepost area of Sorabora Wewa, along the Mahiyanganaya–Girandurukotte main road.

The incident took place at around 11:00 p.m. yesterday (26), said Ada Derana reporter.

Eleven passengers traveling in the van sustained injuries and were admitted to the Mahiyangana Hospital and the Badulla Hospital.

According to reports, the group from the Badulla area was returning from Anuradhapura at the time of the accident.

Six of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Badulla Hospital, while five remain under treatment at the Mahiyangana Hospital.