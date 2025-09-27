President Anura Kumara attends dinner reception hosted by Donald Trump

President Anura Kumara attends dinner reception hosted by Donald Trump

September 27, 2025   11:53 am

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, attended a special dinner reception hosted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on September 23 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. 

The event was organized for heads of state who had arrived in New York to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,  President Dissanayake stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During the occasion, President Dissanayake also engaged in a cordial conversation with President Trump.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

Opposition MP Nalin Bandara accuses NPP govt of trying to establish 'one-party system' (English)

Opposition MP Nalin Bandara accuses NPP govt of trying to establish 'one-party system' (English)

90-day detention order obtained for Sampath Manamperi under PTA - Police inform court (English)

90-day detention order obtained for Sampath Manamperi under PTA - Police inform court (English)

Over 500 rounds of ammunition, firearm recovered after questioning 'Kehelbaddara Padme' (English)

Over 500 rounds of ammunition, firearm recovered after questioning 'Kehelbaddara Padme' (English)

Chinese Ambassador reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka (English)

Chinese Ambassador reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Sri Lanka (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm