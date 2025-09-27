President Anura Kumara attends dinner reception hosted by Donald Trump

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, attended a special dinner reception hosted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on September 23 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The event was organized for heads of state who had arrived in New York to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Dissanayake stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During the occasion, President Dissanayake also engaged in a cordial conversation with President Trump.