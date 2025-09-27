Advisory issued for multi-day boats in Bay of Bengal deep sea areas

Advisory issued for multi-day boats in Bay of Bengal deep sea areas

September 27, 2025   12:23 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for multi-day boats operating in the deep sea areas of the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department, wind speeds in the sea areas marked under the advisory category on the map are expected to increase to 55–65 kmph at times, with the sea conditions becoming rough or very rough occasionally.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are advised to remain vigilant.

 

Capture

 

