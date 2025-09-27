IRD reminds taxpayers to settle final income tax payments

IRD reminds taxpayers to settle final income tax payments

September 27, 2025   01:17 pm

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has notified all taxpayers to make their final income tax payments for the 2024/2025 assessment year on or before September 30.

This requirement applies to individuals, companies, corporations, partnerships, and other registered entities.

The IRD stated that tax payments can be made through the Online Tax Payment Platform (OTPP) or at any branch of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) without the need for physical payment slips.

Taxpayers have also been reminded that interest and penalties will be imposed for delays or failures in making payments. 

The Department further emphasized that penalties and interest charged for late or non-payment will not be waived or reduced under any circumstances.

 

