Inefficient appliances a major cause of energy loss, warns SLSEA

September 27, 2025   02:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) has stated that a significant portion of energy loss in the country is caused by inefficient electrical appliances, particularly refrigerators that are over 10 years old.

The Director General of the Authority, Harsha Wickramasinghe, made this remarks while addressing the media following a ceremony in Colombo.

“Surveys have shown that inefficient household appliances in Sri Lanka contribute to high electricity bills. This issue is most commonly observed in refrigerators and air conditioners,” he said.

According to Wickramasinghe, one in three refrigerators in homes in the Western Province is in an unusable condition, leading to electricity consumption exceeding 100 units per month.

He further noted that the import of inefficient appliances into Sri Lanka has already been halted, and similar regulations for air conditioners will be strictly enforced by the end of this year.

