Final rites commence for monks killed in Na Uyana Monastery cable car accident

The final rites for the Buddhist monks who lost their lives in the tragic cable car accident at Na Uyana Monastery in Melsiripura have commenced at the Pansiyagama Cemetery.

A large number of monks, including members of the Maha Sangha, as well as devotees, gathered at Na Uyana Monastery to pay their last respects.

The remains of the monks had been placed at the monastery from 10:00 a.m. on September 26 for officials and devotees to offer their respects.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also paid his respects last evening (26), while ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera visited the monastery this morning (27).

The remains of the Russian Buddhist monk were brought to Na Uyana Monastery last night following the family’s request to have his last rites performed in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the burial of the deceased Sri Lankan monks and the Russian monk is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. today at the cemetery.

The bodies of the Indian and Romanian Buddhist monks who lost their lives in the tragic cable car accident at the Na Uyana Monastery in Pansiyagama, Melsiripura, will be repatriated to their respective countries at the request of their families, in coordination with the High Commissioner’s Office.

The accident occurred on September 24, 2025, at approximately 9:10 p.m., when 13 monks were traveling from the lower area of Na Uyana Monastery to their dwellings in the Medakanda area. They were using a cable cart that had been in service for around 22 years and was typically used to transport alms and other supplies.

This group of monks, having properly taken leave from their teacher monks and returning to their dwellings, was approaching the hilltop by this cable cart when, due to a malfunction, the cart rapidly descended and crashed into the forest area below, causing the tragic accident.

Of the 13 monks on board, 7 were killed in the accident.

The venerable members of the Maha Sangha who passed away are listed below:

1. Malwanegama Samiddhi Thero - Age 47

2. Nawalapitiye Uttarananda Thero - Age 27

3. Nugegoda Vipassi Thero - Age 37

4. Indian Dhammagavesi Thero - Age 31

5. Udawalave Santasumana Thero - Age 59

6. Romanian Dhammaransi Thero - Age 48

7. Russian Dhammarakkita Thero - Age 48