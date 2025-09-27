Provincial program launched to educate govt officials on digitalization & AI

The first provincial program in a series designed to sensitize government executives on the government’s digitalization initiatives and the use of AI technology at the provincial level was held yesterday (26) at the Kandy District Secretariat.

The program, aimed at clarifying the government’s digitalization plans and enhancing officials’ literacy in AI technology, was attended by executive officers from the Central Provincial Council, District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats, and other government institutions.

So far, six programs focused on digitalization and AI technology have been conducted in Colombo, with participation exceeding 4,000 government officials.

The provincial-level initiative aims to reach all provinces, educating government officers outside Colombo about their role in advancing the government’s digitalization agenda and applying AI technology for official purposes.

The program was organized under the coordination of the Presidential Secretariat, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, and Board Members of ICTA, Harsha Purasinghe and Sameesha Abeysinghe, participated as resource persons. Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage, also attended the event.