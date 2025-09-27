President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met and held discussions with Mr Atul Keshap, Senior Vice President (South Asia) of the US Chamber of Commerce, during his official visit to the United States to participate in the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A former US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, the retired diplomat also currently serves as the President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and US-Bangladesh Business Council.

The Sri Lankan President met with Mr Keshap and the US Chamber’s South Asia team “for a warm and collaborative discussion on economic reforms, fiscal stabilization, and expanding commercial and investment ties and shared prosperity,” the US Chamber said in an ‘X’ post.