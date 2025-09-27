Public Security Minister reveals plans for new anti-drug campaign

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala says that there is a direct link between organized crime and drugs and that the country’s children have become victims of the latter through its gradual spread.

He stated that in order to create a righteous and intelligent society, there must be good human resources, and that it is not possible to create a righteous society by making the country’s children fall prey to this drug menace and this will destroy the future generations of the country.

The Minister also emphasized that 72% of the criminals in prisons are people involved in drug related crimes and if this number increases to 100%, there will be a great disaster in the society.

He further said that no matter how economically the country develops, if the future generations of the country are victims of this disaster, Sri Lanka will not be able to develop as a country.

He also stated that between 15% and 20% of the newly recruited police officers are addicted to drugs and as a result, 68 officers have been suspended from duty since January.

The Minister further stated that as a solution to this disaster, a national campaign to eradicate drugs from Sri Lanka will be launched within the next 10-12 days under the patronage of the President.