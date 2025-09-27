It has been revealed that notorious underworld figure ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ was tipped off by certain police officers regarding the arrival of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala in Indonesia to apprehend him and other criminals including ‘Commando Salintha’.

This has been revealed during the ongoing investigations, police said.

Further reports indicate that the Interpol Red Notice issued for the arrest of ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’ had also been disclosed to him through local police sources.

A large-scale joint operation was conducted by the police forces of Sri Lanka and Indonesia, with Sri Lankan officers engaged in surveillance operations in Indonesia for several days by contributing to the effort.

However, investigations uncovered that the criminal known as ‘Darun’ had been tipped off by certain Sri Lankan police officers that ASP Olugala had been absent for several days. Using ASP Olugala’s phone number, ‘Darun’ has been able to check his IP address and confirm that he was in Indonesia.

Subsequently, Kehelbaddara Padme, Commando Salintha, and Kudu Nilanga, upon being informed of the operation, fled the hotel where they had been staying.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a photograph of the Red Notice issued by Interpol for Kehelbaddara Padme’s arrest was later found in his mobile phone.

Police sources allege that several corrupt officers within the force had been maintaining close ties with Padme’s faction and had been leaking information to them.