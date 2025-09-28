Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 28, 2025   06:24 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (28), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

