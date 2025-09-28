Teenage boy dies after being hit by train in Rambukkana

A 14-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by an express train at the Tismalpola railway station in the Rambukkana police division.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Medagama, police said.

The boy had visited the Tismalpola station with several friends on a train traveling from Rambukkana to Colombo Fort. After getting off, he has stepped onto the railway track instead of the platform.

At that moment, an express train en route from Badulla to Colombo Fort had approached and fatally struck him, according to preliminary police investigations.

The Rambukkana Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.