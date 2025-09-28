Two suspects arrested over Rs. 6 mln gold jewelry heist

Two suspects have been arrested in Kiribathgoda in connection with the investigation into the robbery of gold jewelry worth Rs. 6 million after assaulting a person in the Ganemulla Police Division.

The duo was arrested following a special investigation conducted by a team of officers from the Western Province North Crime Division.

The two youths, aged 17 and 20, are reported to be residents of Kendaliyaddapaluwa and Ganemulla areas.

Following the interrogation of the suspects, two gold biscuits weighing 121 grams and 350 milligrams, and 17 grams and 15 milligrams, which were prepared after melting down the stolen gold items, were also recovered.

The Western Province North Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.