First Health and Wellness Center opens in Mapalagama

First Health and Wellness Center opens in Mapalagama

September 28, 2025   11:28 am

A health service will be established in Sri Lanka which prioritizes the well-being of the people and ensures accountability, while health professionals are committed to safeguarding public health, the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Minister said this while participating in the opening of the Mapalagama Health and Wellness Center in the Galle District as the first step of the “Healthy Sri Lanka” program.

Under this program, which is implemented under the government’s innovative program for a healthy country, 100 primary health care centers are scheduled to be opened this year. 

The centers, established in convenient and easily accessible locations, will operate as comprehensive primary healthcare units offering a wide range of essential services.

Participating in the event, the Health Minister noted that the health sector has long faced numerous challenges, and emphasized that steps will be taken to address these issues and ensure the sustained protection of public health.

The Minister emphasized that the support of the entire community is essential for this initiative and assured that efforts will be made to deliver health services more efficiently through a new system, supported by the deployment of adequate staff to these centers.

These health and wellness centers are scheduled to implement a number of primary health care services. These include treatment and counseling for non-communicable diseases, basic surgical procedures, elder care, rehabilitation services, palliative care, primary eye and dental care, mental health support, nutrition advice, substance abuse rehabilitation, and youth and adolescent care. Selected laboratory services and community empowerment programs will also be available.

Each ‘Health and Wellness Center’ will be staffed by a dedicated family doctor, a public health nurse, a team of healthcare professionals, and a coordinating officer. In addition, traditional medicine services will be linked to the centers, ensuring that Ayurveda remains an integrated part of national healthcare delivery, Minister Nalinda stated.

It is also proposed to establish methods to resolve health problems that arise in emergencies and in those areas and among the people living in those areas through these centers, which are expected to be developed based on community participation and community organizations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)