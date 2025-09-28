First Health and Wellness Center opens in Mapalagama

A health service will be established in Sri Lanka which prioritizes the well-being of the people and ensures accountability, while health professionals are committed to safeguarding public health, the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Minister said this while participating in the opening of the Mapalagama Health and Wellness Center in the Galle District as the first step of the “Healthy Sri Lanka” program.

Under this program, which is implemented under the government’s innovative program for a healthy country, 100 primary health care centers are scheduled to be opened this year.

The centers, established in convenient and easily accessible locations, will operate as comprehensive primary healthcare units offering a wide range of essential services.

Participating in the event, the Health Minister noted that the health sector has long faced numerous challenges, and emphasized that steps will be taken to address these issues and ensure the sustained protection of public health.

The Minister emphasized that the support of the entire community is essential for this initiative and assured that efforts will be made to deliver health services more efficiently through a new system, supported by the deployment of adequate staff to these centers.

These health and wellness centers are scheduled to implement a number of primary health care services. These include treatment and counseling for non-communicable diseases, basic surgical procedures, elder care, rehabilitation services, palliative care, primary eye and dental care, mental health support, nutrition advice, substance abuse rehabilitation, and youth and adolescent care. Selected laboratory services and community empowerment programs will also be available.

Each ‘Health and Wellness Center’ will be staffed by a dedicated family doctor, a public health nurse, a team of healthcare professionals, and a coordinating officer. In addition, traditional medicine services will be linked to the centers, ensuring that Ayurveda remains an integrated part of national healthcare delivery, Minister Nalinda stated.

It is also proposed to establish methods to resolve health problems that arise in emergencies and in those areas and among the people living in those areas through these centers, which are expected to be developed based on community participation and community organizations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.