77-year-old woman dies in bus accident in Rathgama

A woman has died in an accident reported along the Galle–Colombo main road, at the Rathgama junction.

The accident occurred when a bus traveling from Galle towards Hikkaduwa rammed onto the woman, who was walking along the side of the road.

The woman, who sustained severe injuries in the accident, succumbed while being admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

The deceased is a 77-year-old resident of Boossa.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Karapitiya Hospital.

The driver of the bus involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

Rathgama Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.