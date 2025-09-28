Chinas Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge opens as worlds tallest bridge

Chinas Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge opens as worlds tallest bridge

September 28, 2025   11:55 am

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China’s Guizhou Province will open today (28), officially becoming the tallest bridge in the world.

Stretching 2,890 meters in length with a main span of 1,420 meters, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge rises 625 meters above the river, setting a new global record.

It is not only the tallest bridge on earth but also the world’s largest span bridge ever built in a mountainous area.

Construction began in early 2022, with engineers and workers confronting the steep natural barrier of the Huajiang Grand Canyon. To achieve millimeter-level precision at an altitude of 600 meters, the project employed advanced methods including drone technology, intelligent monitoring systems, and ultra-high-strength building materials.

The completion of the bridge marks a major milestone for infrastructure development in China’s mountainous southwest, boosting connectivity and showcasing the country’s engineering capabilities.

- Agencies

