Over 125,000 tourist arrivals recorded in September

September 28, 2025   12:04 pm

A total of 126,379 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in September, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 37,179 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.4%. Furthermore, 8,937 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,799 from Germany, 7,049 from Australia and 7,226 Chinese nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of September.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,692,902 with the release of the latest figures for September.

Among them, 362,774 individuals are from India, 160,078 from the UK and 121,452 are from Russia, the SLTDA noted.

