President Anura Kumara to meet Sri Lankan community in Japan today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on an official visit to Japan, is scheduled to meet with the Sri Lankan community residing in Japan this afternoon (28) in Tokyo.

President Dissanayake landed in Japan yesterday (27), marking the beginning of his three-day official visit.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Isomata Akio, the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan; and senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yesterday (27), the President attended the Sri Lanka Day Celebration as the chief guest, organized in line with “Expo 2025” in Osaka. The event was jointly organized by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan.

Following yesterday’s events, the President departed this morning (28) from Shin-Osaka railway station to Tokyo, where he is scheduled to meet the Sri Lankan community in Japan later this afternoon, the President’s Media Division.

During his visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to meet Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

Additionally, the President will engage in bilateral discussions with several key Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The President is also set to attend the Sri Lanka Investment Forum, organized in Tokyo by the joint efforts of the Sri Lanka–Japan Business Council.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the visit to Japan.