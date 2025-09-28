Ranil visits Mahinda at Carlton House in Tangalle

Ranil visits Mahinda at Carlton House in Tangalle

September 28, 2025   12:38 pm

A meeting between former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa took place this morning (28) at Carlton House in Tangalle.

The meeting took place while former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was en-route from Kataragama to Colombo, according to a statement from the United National Party (UNP) media unit.

During the meeting, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa for the role he played during the period when Wickremesinghe was imprisoned.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe also took steps to inquire about Mahinda Rajapaksa’s health and well-being during his visit to Carlton House, statement added further.

