COPE summons all institutions under its purview for special discussion

September 28, 2025   12:55 pm

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has summoned all institutions under its jurisdiction for a special meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on October 2 at the Parliamentary complex, according to COPE Chairman Dr. Nishantha Samaraweera.

The main objective of the meeting is to discuss the challenges currently being faced in the ongoing functions and responsibilities of the COPE Committee.

At present, 457 state enterprises fall under the oversight of COPE.

Dr. Samaraweera further stated that written notifications have been sent to the secretaries of those institutions regarding the meeting.

The session aims to gather preliminary information on the audits of the respective institutions and their operational performance.

