80% of heart disease deaths globally are preventable, experts say

September 28, 2025   01:53 pm

It is regrettable that 80% of heart disease-related deaths worldwide are preventable, says Dr. Sampath Withanawasam, President of the Sri Lanka College of Cardiology.

Speaking at an event held at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, in view of World Heart Day, Dr. Withanawasam emphasized that the day’s main objective is to encourage collective action to prevent avoidable heart-related deaths.

He highlighted that maintaining a simple and healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. This includes regular physical activity, a healthy diet, avoiding smoking, managing stress, and undergoing regular health checkups.

Dr. Withanawasam further stated:

“Knowing how to identify a heart attack, its symptoms, and how to respond is not just the responsibility of medical professionals. It’s something everyone should be aware of.

If you are informed and respond quickly, there is a lot doctors and nurses can do to help.

We all have a responsibility to care for our hearts – and it’s your duty to act on that responsibility.”

He also noted that the World Heart Day falls on September 29, and in line with this, the Sri Lanka College of Cardiology has organized a walk and awareness campaign.

This year’s theme “Don’t Miss a Beat”, is a meaningful reminder for all Sri Lankans to live the rest of their lives with a healthy heart, Dr. Sampath Withanawasam added.

