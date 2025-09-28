Four Indian fishermen deported to Andhra Pradesh after 52 days in Jaffna Prison

Four Indian fishermen deported to Andhra Pradesh after 52 days in Jaffna Prison

September 28, 2025   02:14 pm

Four fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, India who were released after 52 days of detention at a Jaffna Prison, will return home on September 30, Indian media reports suggest.

The boat carrying the fishermen sailed from the Sri Lankan shore for Kakinada on September 27.

The four fishermen were handed over to Indian authorities on Friday.

They were deported following efforts by the state government officials in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Sri Lankan Coast Guard handed over the fishermen to the Indian Coast Guard at the Mandapam Camp on September 26, and from there they left for Kakinada.

The fishermen had sailed to Nagapattinam to purchase a second-hand fishing trawler, but while returning home, they drifted in Sri Lankan waters due to a GPS error, according to the report.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested the fishermen on August 4, and since then, they have been held in prison.

A court in Jaffna on September 12 had ordered the release of Andhra fishermen. As per the court order, the fishermen were handed over at the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo initiated efforts for their return after AP Bhavan took up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The High Commission also posted that it secured safe repatriation of four fishermen in close cooperation with the government of Sri Lanka and with the support of the Indian and Sri Lankan Navies and Coast Guards.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)