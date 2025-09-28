28,500 individuals subjected to inspection during special operation yesterday
28,500 individuals subjected to inspection during special operation yesterday

September 28, 2025   03:19 pm

A total of 664 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (27).

As part of the operation, 28,778 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified seven individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 417 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 42 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 14 reckless drivers and 3,895 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

