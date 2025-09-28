Infectious disease spreading among monkeys in Polonnaruwa raises public health concerns

Infectious disease spreading among monkeys in Polonnaruwa raises public health concerns

September 28, 2025   03:51 pm

A suspected infectious disease is reportedly spreading among monkey and toque macaque populations in Polonnaruwa and Giritale, prompting concern among wildlife officials and local communities.

Officials warn there is a heightened risk of transmission to humans in areas surrounding the sacred city, where large groups of monkeys and toque macaques roam freely.

Therefore, wildlife authorities have urged the general public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

While the disease is believed to be potentially zoonotic—capable of being transmitted from animals to humans—public awareness about the threat remains low, increasing the potential for undetected spread, officials have stated.

The overpopulation of monkeys and toque macaques has long been a persistent and unresolved issue in both Polonnaruwa and Giritale, exacerbating the current situation.

In response, wildlife teams are now tranquilizing affected animals, collecting biological samples, and conducting laboratory testing to identify the disease and assess its risks.

Authorities have also emphasised the need for both community awareness and inter-agency cooperation to mitigate the threat before it escalates further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)