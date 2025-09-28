Infectious disease spreading among monkeys in Polonnaruwa raises public health concerns

A suspected infectious disease is reportedly spreading among monkey and toque macaque populations in Polonnaruwa and Giritale, prompting concern among wildlife officials and local communities.

Officials warn there is a heightened risk of transmission to humans in areas surrounding the sacred city, where large groups of monkeys and toque macaques roam freely.

Therefore, wildlife authorities have urged the general public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

While the disease is believed to be potentially zoonotic—capable of being transmitted from animals to humans—public awareness about the threat remains low, increasing the potential for undetected spread, officials have stated.

The overpopulation of monkeys and toque macaques has long been a persistent and unresolved issue in both Polonnaruwa and Giritale, exacerbating the current situation.

In response, wildlife teams are now tranquilizing affected animals, collecting biological samples, and conducting laboratory testing to identify the disease and assess its risks.

Authorities have also emphasised the need for both community awareness and inter-agency cooperation to mitigate the threat before it escalates further.