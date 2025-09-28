Chinas former agriculture minister gets suspended death sentence for bribery

Chinas former agriculture minister gets suspended death sentence for bribery

September 28, 2025   05:12 pm

Tang Renjian, China’s former minister of agriculture and rural affairs, was sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery at a court in Jilin province on Sunday (Sep 28), according to state news agency Xinhua.

Tang took bribes, including cash and property worth over 268 million yuan (US$37.6 million), in various positions held from 2007 to 2024, Xinhua said.

The Changchun Intermediate People’s Court suspended his death sentence for two years, noting he had confessed to his crimes, it added.

China’s Communist Party (CCP) expelled Tang in November 2024, six months after he was placed under investigation by the anti-graft watchdog and removed from his post.

Tang’s investigation was unusually swift and followed similar investigations into former defence minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe.

President Xi Jinping started a campaign of purges of China’s domestic security apparatus in 2020, seeking to ensure police, prosecutors and judges are “absolutely loyal, absolutely pure and absolutely reliable”.

Tang was governor of the western province of Gansu from 2017 to 2020 before being named minister of agriculture and rural affairs, according to official biographies.

In January, Xi said corruption is the biggest threat to the CCP and remains on the rise.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

Plans underway to triple Sri Lanka's digital exports to $5.4 billion - Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera challenges govt to declare value of NPP's party fund (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake begins official three-day visit to Japan (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Residents protesting against sand mining and power plant project in Mannar clash with police (English)

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Sri Lanka's Mogo Games showcases 'Song of Kings' at Tokyo Game Show 2025

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)

CEB's performance must be audited - COPE chairman hits out at officials (English)