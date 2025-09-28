12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching off Delft Island

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized a fishing boat and apprehended 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island in Jaffna earlier today (28).

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Navy stated.

The seized boat and the Indian fishermen have been brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour and have handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy for further legal proceedings.

The Navy stated that taking into account the harmful impacts of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, Navy officers and Coast Guard continue to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats trespassing into island waters.