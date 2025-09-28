Creating eco-friendly schools and environmentally responsible children a key objective - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that as a government of the National People’s Power, it is the national vision to build a sustainable environment that ensures the sustain of all living beings and one of the key objectives is to create eco-friendly schools and environmentally responsible children through educational reforms.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the opening of the newly established Moon Memorial Museum at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Peradeniya, on Sunday (28).

The newly opened Moon Memorial Botanical Museum was established to commemorate the founder of the garden, Mr. Alexander Moon, marking the celebration of 200 years of the proud history of botany at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya.

This Botanical Museum, open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for public exhibition and it provides knowledge on unique plants, plant specimens, economic crops, plant history while paralleling other international botanical museums to serve the knowledge on the public and schoolchildren, and to promote extensive knowledge on plant systems and incitive conservation.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya took part in the symbolic planting of a Pini Beraliya tree at the Peradeniya Botanic Gardens.

The Prime Minister commended the contribution made by the Moon Memorial Museum in disseminating scientific knowledge about plants, protecting ecosystems, and supporting research that advances the path toward a production-based economy and also emphasized its contribution to the tourism industry.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“As a government of the National People’s Power, our national vision is to build a sustainable environment that ensures sustain of every living being.



In order to achieve this, our country needs not only different leaders but also different people, a sensitive community that shows love for the environment, animals, and oceans. We believe that such a transformation of people can be achieved through a strong cultural renewal aimed at a national renaissance. If we can create a new cultural citizen who embraces multiculturalism, is free, critical, and respectful of human dignity, that citizens will undoubtedly safeguard their natural environment, which is their rightful heritage.

The Alexander Moon Memorial Museum, opened today, can be introduced as the best opportunity to observe, study, research, and preserve our plant heritage for future generations.

This museum will become an important tourist attraction that will gain global attention and recognition, further enhancing the tourism value of the Peradeniya Botanic Gardens.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that it is the government’s goal to create eco-friendly schools and environmentally responsible children through education reforms.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi stated that, the Department of Botanical Gardens together with the Ministry of Environment will work to expand botanical gardens apart from the five main botanical gardens along with establishing botanical gardens based on specific climatic zones.

The occasion was attended by Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi, Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody, Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Hansaka Wijemuni, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment K. R. Uduwawala, Director General of the Botanic Gardens H. C. P. Jayaweera, Members of Parliament, and a distinguished gathering of invitees.