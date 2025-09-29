Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today (29), the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in North western province.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (35-45) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Central provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department added.