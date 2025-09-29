Youth nabbed with over 400 live rounds of ammunition and heroin

September 29, 2025   08:00 am

A 24-year-old has been arrested for the possession of 458 rounds of live ammunition, a T-56 magazine and 75 grams and 400 milligrams of heroin, in Kottawa by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The police also recovered 30 counterfeit vehicle number plates, 15 revenue licenses, 15 insurance certificates and two mobile phones in his possession.

The suspect is identified as a resident of Angulana, Moratuwa, police said.

The suspect has been handed over to the Western Province Southern Crime Division for further investigations.

