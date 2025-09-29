CAA raids over 100 shops for selling rice above control price

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has raided a total of 105 shops over the past two weeks for selling rice above the government-imposed control price.

The Authority announced that legal proceedings are being initiated against those traders who sold rice at inflated prices, in violation of the price regulations.

It further emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone selling rice above the stipulated price.

According to the CAA, if a sole proprietorship is found guilty of such an offense, the owner can be fined between Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 500,000, or face imprisonment for up to five months, or both.

The Authority further stated that under the CAA Act, if a private company is found guilty of selling rice above the control price, the court may impose a fine ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million.

In cases where rice is concealed, the court also has the authority to impose a fine, imprisonment, or both, in addition to confiscating the relevant stock of goods.

Meanwhile, the CAA has conducted more than 3,000 rice-related raids so far this year. Out of these, legal action has already been initiated in over 1,000 cases, according to CAA Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon, who disclosed the details at a recent media briefing.