Ex-Minister Udaya Gammanpila arrives at Bribery Commission

September 29, 2025   10:35 am

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (29) to lodge a complaint.

The complaint concerns the alleged transfer of monthly salaries by government Members of Parliament to a party fund, which, according to Gammanpila, is subsequently used for political activities.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Gammanpila stated that Members of Parliament are not permitted to utilize their monthly allowances at their own discretion. 

He alleged that 159 government MPs, by transferring over Rs. 30 million collectively each month into a party fund and using it for political purposes, are misusing public funds.

“Sending this money to party funds, which are then used to pay telephone bills, fuel expenses, and office maintenance, and subsequently directing it toward political activities, constitutes a misuse of public funds,” Gammanpila said.

He further noted that more than Rs. 30 million is being spent each month in this manner by all 159 MPs and, including the President, a total of 160 individuals. 

Accordingly, he requested the Bribery Commission to conduct a thorough investigation and enforce the law against those involved.

