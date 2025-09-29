President Anura Kumara to meet Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese government, is scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo today (29).

The discussions are expected to focus on a wide range of areas, including the economy, investment, development cooperation, and security, the President’s Media Division said.

Joining the President at the talks will be Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijeyasuriya, Senior Economic Advisor to the President Duminda Hulangamuwa, along with a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The President is scheduled to conclude his official visit to Japan tomorrow.