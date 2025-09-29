Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna arrested

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna has been taken into custody by the Fort Police.

He was arrested this morning (29) when he arrived at the Fort Police Station to record a statement.

During a recent Satyagraha held in Colombo, the MP was seen allegedly arguing with a police officer on duty from the Fort Police.

He was taken into custody this morning in connection with an investigation on charges of obstructing police duty.