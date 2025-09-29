Former Western PC member Amal Silva granted bail

September 29, 2025   01:26 pm

Former Western Provincial Councilor Amal Silva, who was arrested yesterday (28) by the Walana Anti-Vice Squad, has been granted bail, said Ada Derana reporter.

The order was issued by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, he was released on two surety bail amounting to Rs. 5 million each.

Former Western Provincial Councilor Amal Silva was arrested yesterday along with three luxury vehicles valued at approximately Rs. 60 million, which had been registered using forged documents.

It was reported that the vehicles were illegally imported to Sri Lanka and registered under forged registration numbers at the Department of Motor Traffic using fabricated documents.

Accordingly, the three luxury jeeps—Land Rover and Mitsubishi models—were seized during yesterday’s raid.

Preliminary investigations by police revealed that forged documents were created under registration numbers belonging to vehicles from state institutions, and registered with the Department of Motor Traffic.

