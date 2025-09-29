Appeals Court directs wildlife dept. to submit report on human-elephant conflict proposals

September 29, 2025   01:45 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Department of Wildlife Conservation to submit, by November 10, information on the steps taken to implement the proposals prepared by the Centre for Environmental Justice to mitigate the human-elephant conflict.

The petition was taken up today before a Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Damitha Thotawatta and Sarath Dissanayake, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Centre for Environmental Justice had previously submitted a series of proposals for the Court’s intervention to address the human-elephant conflict. 

On the advice of the Court, these proposals were forwarded to the Department of Wildlife Conservation for implementation. However, they have yet to be carried out, said Attorney-at-Law Dr. Ravindranath Dabare, appearing on behalf of the Centre for Environmental Justice.

Dr. Dabare further alleged that the Department of Wildlife Conservation has not even provided the Court with information regarding any steps taken to implement the proposals.

After considering the facts presented, the bench directed the Department of Wildlife Conservation to present a detailed report to the Court on November 10 outlining the actions taken in this regard.

