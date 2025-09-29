Court sets date to hear Champika Ranawakas petition over hit -and-run case

September 29, 2025   01:54 pm

The Court of Appeal has scheduled the hearing of former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka’s writ petition seeking to annul charges filed against him over the 2016 hit-and-run incident on November 24.

The petition was called before Court of Appeal Justice Frank Gunawardena today (29), Ada Derana reporter said. 

Accordingly, the judge, considering a request made by Attorney Amarasiri Panditharatne, appearing for Patali Champika Ranawaka, ordered that the relevant petition be called for hearing on November 24.

The Attorney General had filed an indictment against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka before the Colombo High Court during the tenure of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for causing a motor accident by reckless driving on February 28, 2016 in Rajagiriya.

The petitioner stated that the manner in which the indictment was filed was contrary to the law and that although his lawyers raised preliminary objections to dismiss them, the Colombo High Court rejected those preliminary objections and ordered the relevant case to be heard.

Subsequently, former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka filed a petition before the Court of Appeal seeking an order to reverse the decision of the Colombo High Court, ruling that it was contrary to the law.

