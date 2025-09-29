MP Ramanathan Archchuna granted bail

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna, who was arrested earlier today (29) has been granted bail.

He was released on two surety bails amounting to Rs.1 million each by the Colombo Fort Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

MP Archchuna was arrested this morning when he arrived at the Fort Police Station to record a statement.

During a recent Satyagraha held in Colombo, the MP was seen allegedly arguing with a police officer on duty from the Fort Police.

He was taken into custody this morning in connection with an investigation on charges of obstructing police duty.